OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,485,000 after buying an additional 1,478,257 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,632,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after buying an additional 223,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $156.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.71. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

