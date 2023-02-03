OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $210.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.77. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

