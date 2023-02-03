OLD National Bancorp IN Has $925,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 23.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 59.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.40. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

