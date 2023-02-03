OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,649,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $58,447,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

