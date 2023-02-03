OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

