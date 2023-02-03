OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.11.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $322.76 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.40. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

