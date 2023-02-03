OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,640 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $77.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $119.22. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

