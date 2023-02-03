OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 7,670 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in International Paper by 37.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,843,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in International Paper by 9.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 79.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.53 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.