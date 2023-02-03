OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.54. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

