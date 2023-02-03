Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.97

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.97 and traded as high as $25.21. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 2,126 shares changing hands.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

