Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.40. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

