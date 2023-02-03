Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.00

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14), with a volume of 300719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £7.46 million and a PE ratio of -5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.27.

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

