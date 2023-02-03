Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Ormat Technologies worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,828,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 158,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $462,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $462,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,317,863 shares of company stock valued at $378,959,334 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.15. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $175.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 9.27%. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

