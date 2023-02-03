Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 134,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,265. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

