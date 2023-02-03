OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. Sells 400 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

OSIS stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,829,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

