Osmium Partners LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Kirkland’s makes up approximately 28.8% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Osmium Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Kirkland’s worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 340.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 85,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,071. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $128,869.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

