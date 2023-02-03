OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.39

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.39 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
Further Reading
