Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.50 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.63. 1,061,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,654. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

