Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.17

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.71 million and approximately $164,621.10 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,532.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00420097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00099409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00739665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00585183 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00182304 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,753,505 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

