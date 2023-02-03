Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

