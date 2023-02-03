Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.
About Oxford Lane Capital
