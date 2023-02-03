Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.