PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Sells $246,400.00 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $63.33 to $64.67 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PACCAR to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

