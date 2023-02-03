Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Trading Up 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000.

