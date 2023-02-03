Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:PTNQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.26. Approximately 53,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 59,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,327 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,427,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

