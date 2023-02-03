Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $40.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.