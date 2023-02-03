Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Critical Survey

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pagaya Technologies and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00 Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.65, suggesting a potential upside of 217.39%. Medallion Financial has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 8.21, meaning that its stock price is 721% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $474.59 million 1.59 -$91.15 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $190.53 million 1.08 $54.11 million $2.03 4.42

Medallion Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -14.30% -8.25% Medallion Financial 24.11% 13.95% 2.47%

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Pagaya Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

