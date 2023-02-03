PancakeSwap Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $733.25 million and $80.49 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.31 or 0.00018421 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002841 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00425453 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.00 or 0.29019217 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00470636 BTC.
PancakeSwap Profile
PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 368,590,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,095,877 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.
PancakeSwap Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars.
