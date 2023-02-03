Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.85

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.85 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 822330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).

Panther Metals Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

