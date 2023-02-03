Paralel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167,074 shares during the period. STAG Industrial comprises approximately 2.3% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paralel Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of STAG Industrial worth $33,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,867,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,876,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 512,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. 224,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.