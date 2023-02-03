Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $403.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $333.42.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $337.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $344.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

