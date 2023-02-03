Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.20-19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.12. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.20-$19.70 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE PH traded up $8.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $337.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,317. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $344.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.84.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

