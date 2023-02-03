Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.47

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.47 and traded as high as C$31.50. Parkland shares last traded at C$31.35, with a volume of 573,737 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$864,648.20. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at C$864,648.20. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,453.39.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

