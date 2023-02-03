PARSIQ Reaches Market Cap of $23.38 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 22% against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $23.38 million and $2.29 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.36 or 0.00425453 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.00 or 0.29019217 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00470636 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.