Patricia Q. Olsem Sells 438 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $493,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WD-40 Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $186.26 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $223.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDFC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.