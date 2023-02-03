PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) Stock Price Up 2.6%

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 265,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 547,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
PaxMedica Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32.
PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaxMedica
About PaxMedica
PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).
