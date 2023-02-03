Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

