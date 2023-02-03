Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $297.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $276.00 to $297.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.43.

PCTY opened at $226.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.74. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,909,000 after buying an additional 48,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paylocity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

