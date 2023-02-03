Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.87.

Paylocity stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.46. The stock had a trading volume of 72,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,318. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

