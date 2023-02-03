PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24. 245,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 133,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

PaySign Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $169.29 million, a P/E ratio of 324.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PaySign by 281.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

