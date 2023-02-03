PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

PC Connection Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $775.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,618,195.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,618,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,515 shares of company stock worth $1,659,786. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 768.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth about $1,218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

