Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 972,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 49,971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 401,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 42,519 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

