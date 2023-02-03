Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Bank of America

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 3,659,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,738,215. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 154.92% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,468,000 after acquiring an additional 557,300 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,850,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

