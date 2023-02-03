Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.32.

Shares of PTON opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 154.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,468,000 after purchasing an additional 557,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,850,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

