Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $52.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 23.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.1614 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 52.42%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

