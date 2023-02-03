Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 189 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peninsula Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.63. 44,940,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,317,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.73 and a 200 day moving average of $287.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

