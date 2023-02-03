Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $999.60M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.31.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 598,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,648. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.