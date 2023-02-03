Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Pentair

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Pentair by 421.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 261,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

