Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

