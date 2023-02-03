PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

