Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 2,021,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,700,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Permian Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 4.53.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $549.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

